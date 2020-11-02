State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,291,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Wingstop by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,015,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $116.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 121.18, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ping Identity versus BlackBerry Head-To-Head Contrast
Ping Identity versus BlackBerry Head-To-Head Contrast
Comparing Civeo and Target Hospitality
Comparing Civeo and Target Hospitality
Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System
Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System
State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc.
State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc.
State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust
State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust
State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.
State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report