State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,291,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Wingstop by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,015,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $116.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 121.18, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.