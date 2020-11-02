State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 174.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 643,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 136,057 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $27.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

