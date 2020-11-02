State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 45.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 191,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.