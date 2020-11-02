State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,100 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 478.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 660.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

REG opened at $35.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

