State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $5,072,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 250.1% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 461,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of MRCY opened at $68.88 on Monday. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $954,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $938,043.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

