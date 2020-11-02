State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 14,900 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in News by 37.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in News by 3,154.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of News stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. News Corp has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

