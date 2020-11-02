State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,576,130.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,687,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,944,631 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $57.30 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

