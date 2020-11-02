CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock Position Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in CNX Resources by 29.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,026 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE:CNX opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.55. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.