Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,291 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth about $3,811,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 503,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 120,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

