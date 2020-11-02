Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 100.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trex to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $69.54 on Monday. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

