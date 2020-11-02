Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 118.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $141.95 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $514,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $190,229.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,452.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

