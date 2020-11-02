Xponance Inc. Acquires 623 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 59.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 35,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,744,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,810,765.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 587,194 shares of company stock valued at $47,270,060. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

