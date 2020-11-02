Xponance Inc. Takes $271,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $320,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,352.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,069 shares of company stock worth $2,722,398 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $57.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.