Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,535 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 44,053 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.