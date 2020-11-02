Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,831,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 471.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,379 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $23,689,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 115.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 726,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 389,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,887,000 after purchasing an additional 315,971 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,209.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OFC. Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

