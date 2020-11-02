Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,118 Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $8,126,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $972,000.

CHNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.66. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $694.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.82 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

