Xponance Inc. Has $274,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 83,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Allison Transmission by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

