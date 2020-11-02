Xponance Inc. Sells 434 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,382,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,000 shares of company stock worth $7,903,830. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

