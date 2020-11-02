ValuEngine Lowers First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

FBNC opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other news, Director James C. Crawford III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

