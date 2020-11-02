P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE GLT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $633.13 million, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. P H Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.18 million during the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that P H Glatfelter will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 245,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 20.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 115,466 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in P H Glatfelter by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,856,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 96,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 88,527 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

