Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

