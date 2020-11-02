ValuEngine Lowers Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WHR. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.88.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $184.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.93 and a 200-day moving average of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $207.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

