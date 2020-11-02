Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

NYSE:ADSW opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,753,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,369 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 44.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,731,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,441 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,022,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,192,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 36.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,450,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,939,000 after buying an additional 655,253 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,029,000.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

