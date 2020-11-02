William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ABIOMED in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. William Blair also issued estimates for ABIOMED’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.40.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $251.88 on Monday. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $319.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.07 and a 200-day moving average of $253.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.17.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other ABIOMED news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,752,813 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.