Sony Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.00 Per Share (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sony in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will earn $8.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.47.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

SNE opened at $83.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. Sony has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,582,000 after acquiring an additional 402,808 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Sony by 6,200.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sony in the second quarter valued at about $78,084,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sony by 245.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sony by 6.3% in the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 907,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,540 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

