ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABIOMED in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.05.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABMD. OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

ABMD stock opened at $251.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.17. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 1.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ABIOMED by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,159,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 17.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

