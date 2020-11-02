GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. GW Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80. GW Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $141.98. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWPH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $117,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $409,332. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

