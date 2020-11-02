Xponance Inc. Invests $297,000 in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,097,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in L Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,996,000 after buying an additional 186,182 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 142.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 971,470 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $32.01 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.61.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.