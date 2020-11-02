Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,945 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1.0% during the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 167,633 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in NCR by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 117,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 66,812 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. NCR Co. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

