Xponance Inc. Purchases 669 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,604,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 924,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,529,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,921,000 after purchasing an additional 238,746 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $69.66 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

