Xponance Inc. Buys 770 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 175,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 95,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $52.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.50. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,791,125.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,390,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,605,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Insiders have sold a total of 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

