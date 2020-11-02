Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Shares of HAIN opened at $30.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.69.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

