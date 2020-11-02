Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Silgan by 10.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,969,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Silgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Silgan by 1,500.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Silgan by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,250,000 after acquiring an additional 512,010 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Silgan by 138.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,699,000 after acquiring an additional 656,922 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

