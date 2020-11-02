16,519 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 512.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 27.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 55.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.67. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

