Xponance Inc. Has $307,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 187.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 198.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

NYSE:LNC opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $62.44.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

