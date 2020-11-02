Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,399,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after purchasing an additional 874,810 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,535,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,259,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,423,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,245 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $122,839.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $148,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,549.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,198 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.82. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

