Xponance Inc. Purchases 6,291 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,131 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of AG opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $14.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.