Xponance Inc. Has $317,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MasTec by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ opened at $49.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.41. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MasTec from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.