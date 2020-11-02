LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in LKQ by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $364,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521,817 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,115,000 after buying an additional 3,032,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LKQ by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,097,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,302,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,322,000 after acquiring an additional 208,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $31.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.75.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

