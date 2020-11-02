Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,912 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 85.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 70.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 105.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Shares of CCL opened at $13.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

