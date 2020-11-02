Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000.

NASDAQ:AVNT opened at $31.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.42. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

