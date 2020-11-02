Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 101,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 413,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

