PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $148,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $114.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.95. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.39.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

