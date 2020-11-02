6,232 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 202,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,914,000. AXA increased its stake in AutoNation by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AutoNation by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 182,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $2,438,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $687,211.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,208 shares in the company, valued at $386,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,003 shares of company stock worth $6,664,617 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

