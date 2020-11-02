Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,981 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Shares of CFX opened at $27.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.80, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

