Xponance Inc. Buys 257 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $127.97 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -121.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This is an increase from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

