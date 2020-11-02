EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. State Street Corp raised its position in EQT by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after buying an additional 3,554,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 970,509 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,606,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,397,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

EQT opened at $15.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

