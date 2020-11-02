Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 39.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.02. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

