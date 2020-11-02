Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 65.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,089.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.46 per share, with a total value of $100,567.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,567.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $75.37 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.