Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Position Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,255,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,533,000 after buying an additional 486,286 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,425,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 905,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after buying an additional 495,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 792,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after buying an additional 46,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $31.80 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 198.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $249.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

